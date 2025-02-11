Court Rules Former Vince McMahon Lawyer Wrongly Withheld Documents From Grand Jury
The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in New York has ruled that Vince McMahon's former lawyer wrongly withheld documents from a federal grand jury.
The documents, which should have been a part of the investigation into McMahon's settlement agreement with two female employees, were ruled to have not been protected by attorney-client privilege because they were related to crime and fraud.
The court said McMahon's lawyer illegally tried to "circumvent" WWE's internal processes and create false records by concealing the two employee's claims, and that they made false statements to WWE's auditors.
The identities of the two female employees were not disclosed.
Last month, McMahon settled his lawsuit with the SEC for violating federal laws when he settled lawsuits with various women (some WWE employees) without informing WWE. Per the settlement with the SEC, McMahon was fined $400,000 and was ordered to reimburse WWE $1.3 million.
McMahon issued a statement at the time, saying "The case is closed."
"Today ends nearly three years of investigation by different governmental agencies. There has been a great deal of speculation about what exactly the government was investigating and what the outcome would be. As today's resolution shows, much of that statement was misguided and misleading. In the end, there was never anything more to this than minor accounting errors with regard to some personal payments that I made several years ago while I was CEO of WWE. I'm thrilled that I can now put all this behind me."- Vince McMahon
McMahon remains embroiled in a federal investigation into claims of sexual abuse made by Janel Grant.
