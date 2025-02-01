Stephanie McMahon Opens The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble
Stephanie McMahon was the master of ceremonies for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.
McMahon opened the show after the superstar arrivals segment that WWE did, which included Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Gunther, and others.
McMahon stood at the top of the entrance ramp and welcomed the audience to the show. She then said that this year's Royal Rumble event was the biggest of all time.
Stephanie McMahon announced during a Royal Rumble week media interview on The Pat McAfee Show that she was bringing a new WWE show to life called Stephanie's Places. The show will focus on her speaking with the biggest stars in the company to tell their story. The show will premiere in March on ESPN+.
McMahon is the former CEO of WWE, but resigned from her post in 2023 when Vince McMahon returned to the company after a brief retirement. Prior to that, she was the Chief Brand Ambassador for WWE.
McMahon currently doesn't have an official role with WWE or the TKO Group parent company. Her husband, Triple H, is the Chief Content Officer in the company.
