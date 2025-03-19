Swerve Strickland Says Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, & Other WWE Stars More Valuable Because Of AEW
AEW World Championship No. 1 contender Swerve Strickland is one of the select few to have spent time in both WWE and AEW, and he sees the merits of both.
In the past several years, multiple big names have jumped between the two promotions. Jon Moxley was AEW's first major WWE crossover when he debuted at the company's inaugural pay-per-view, while Cody Rhodes was instrumental in getting the company started.
CM Punk made his triumphant return to wrestling in AEW before being released and going to WWE, and Mercedes Moné left WWE for AEW last year.
Swerve appeared on the Bootleg Kev podcast, and made the point about how he feels AEW has added equity to many who have gone back and forth between the two companies.
“Sasha Banks had value, Mercedes has more value now because of All Elite Wrestling. Cody had more value because of what AEW was able to do, same with Punk, same with Moxley coming to AEW. Ricky Starks to Saints. Mercedes was the one that did big for the women… now it makes Becky Lynch look like a little hmm maybe. It makes New Day go, hmm maybe. Charlotte Flair, I wonder, maybe,” he said.
Swerve was part of Hit Row in WWE NXT and on the main roster briefly, but was released in 2021 unexpectedly. He will face Moxley at AEW Dynasty for the AEW World Championship.
H/T WrestlingNews.co for transcript
