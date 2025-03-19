ECW Legend Opens Up On 'Soul-Sucking' WWE Run
It wasn't a pleasant WWE experience for one of ECW's most popular stars.
The Sandman's beer-drinking ways made him a hit with fans back in the mid-1990s, and the five-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion eventually made the transition to WWE in 2005 when he debuted on the ECW One Night Stand event.
However, Sandman's two-year run with the company didn't exactly go as planned.
In a recent interview with another ECW legend, Rob Van Dam, on the "1 Of A Kind" podcast, Sandman was blunt about how much he "hated it" in WWE and had "no friends" in the locker room.
It was soul sucking. I hated to get on a plane. I hated to go there. I hated to be in the locker room. I couldn't wait to get out of the f****** building. I hated it so much."- The Sandman
MORE: Kevin Nash Says The Rock And John Cena Should Replace Travis Scott With This WWE Legend
He also revealed that he would end matches earlier that he was supposed to, despite former WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn delivering orders not to do so.
"You know how everyone goes on TV and they want as much time as they can, they had to tell me to stop going home early. I was going in there and giving them five minutes. Kevin Dunn sends it down to [referee Mike] Chioda, 'Do not go home early.' I went home early every single match. Never took any time I was allotted."- The Sandman
Sandman was released from his WWE contract in September 2007.
Sandman has been a mainstay on the pro wrestling independent scene, most recently winning a battle royal at the Appalachian Championship Wrestling "Nothing But A Good Time" Event earlier this month.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package
The 25 Most Memorable Trish Stratus Moments On Her 25 Year Anniversary
Alexa Bliss Removed From WWE WrestleMania Weekend Event