The Miz Addresses Internet Rumors And His Standing With WWE
The Miz was on his way to film episodes of the new American Gladiator series when he finally felt he needed to address recent internet rumors about himself.
The two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion had hoped the chatter would just die down, but unfortunately he's been getting constant texts from him friends asking him about what's going on.
The answer to that question, is apparently nothing at all. While tucked away somewhere in an airport, The Miz recorded a quick video to his Instagram to let his fans know that everything between himself and WWE is just fine.
"Everyone get off of social media and don’t listen to any of it, because it’s all false. Everything I’ve seen about me is false. I didn’t want to address this. I thought it would just go away. I didn’t want to draw attention to it, because if I said something, then it might draw more attention."
The recent online chatter began after some X users claimed that The Miz had unfollowed the official WWE account. This of course fueled speculation that the A-lister could be the next WWE Superstar to be released, or not have their contract renewed. There were even false reports from phony X accounts that followed.
"As far as X, Instagram, and TikTok and my profiles, [I haven't] changed any of them recently. The last time I changed my Twitter profile was probably five years ago. It still says Twitter on it. It doesn’t say X. I haven’t changed that in five years. I haven’t unfollowed WWE at all. WWE and I are in very good standings. We just dropped Miz Golf, which is part of WWE’s YouTube."
Hopefully that clears everything up, but this is social media we're talking about.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Results [6/7/25]: Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Championship
Rey Mysterio Sports New Look For Return At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide