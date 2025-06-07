Rey Mysterio Sports New Look For Return At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide
WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, is back and he brought a brand new look with him too.
Mysterio returned to WWE to kickoff the Worlds Collide show that brought together WWE, NXT, and AAA. He walked to the ring and was sporting brand new beard that could easily be seen and recognized along with his patented lucha mask.
Mysterio cut a promo to start the show and said that with the show WWE has given a seal of authenticity to lucha libre. Mysterio is one of the most famous lucha wrestlers in professional wrestling history. He's a multiple time tag team champion, cruiserweight champion, and world champion in WWE.
MORE: Rey Mysterio Injury Update Following WrestleMania 41 Change
Mysterio has not been seen in WWE since an injury kept him off the WrestleMania 41 card. Mysterio was scheduled to wrestle El Grande Americano, but was replaced by Rey Fenix.
The Worlds Collide event is the first of it's kind for WWE and comes on the heels of the announcement that the company purchased the AAA promotion. Worlds Collide is the first AAA event under the WWE banner and featured stars like Chad Gable, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, and others from the WWE NXT and main rosters.
AAA talent on the show include El Hiljo Del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, and others. On the show, Vikingo is scheduled to put his AAA Mega Championship on the line against Gable. Other title matches on the show include a fatal four-way bout for Ethan Page's NXT Nortn American Championship.
