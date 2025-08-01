AEW Collision Results [7/31/25]: Fletcher Wins TNT Championship, Two Forbidden Door Matches Made Official
AEW's final night in Aragon Ballroom finished in a triumphant fashion.
The show opened with the Death Riders on the hunt for Darby Allin, merely a day after Allin thwarted their plan of attack on Dynamite which led to "Hangman" Adam Page retaining the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley.
Backstage, the brawl between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin continued. Darby separated Moxley from the Death Riders and rendered him unconscious with a cloth over his face, presumably covered in some type of sleeping agent. The next time we saw them, Allin attempted to throw Moxley on live train tracks before narrowly being stopped by security. What lengths will this violent rivalry go to next?
The latest from World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament
The in-ring action began with the last of four World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament quarterfinals, the team of Brodido (Brody King & ROH World Champion Bandido) defeated Gates of Agony in an impressive bout with an even more impressive tag team finisher from Brodido. They will face the Young Bucks in the tournament semifinal next week on Dynamite.
FTR defeated the Bang Bang Gang's Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson in a World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal after using some unsavory heel tactics to get the win with the help of their manger, Stokely. They will face the winner of Brodido vs. the Young Bucks in the tournament final to determine who will challenge the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team titles at Forbidden Door London.
In the Women's Division
Over in the women's division, Kris Statlander made quick work of Australian indie star, Lena Kross. As Statlander exited the ring, her former friend, Willow Nightingale made her entrance much to Statlander's displeasure. Nightingale wrestled the "Toxic Spider" Thekla in a hard-hitting singles clash. When it looked like Nightingale would pick up the win, an interference from Thekla's Triangle of Darkness teammates Skye Blue and Julia Hart ensured victory for the "Toxic Spider".
After the match, the Triangle of Darkness further beat down Nightingale and were joined by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Queen Aminata, Anna Jay, and Tay Melo would make the save. The rivalry between the two sides seems to be leading to the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match. With the numbers currently at 5-4, will Kris Statlander put her differences with Willow Nightingale aside and join the babyface team?
Forbidden Door London Updates
The first two matches for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London were made official. Swerve Strickland will be Kazuchika Okada's first challenger for the AEW Unified Championship at the event. ROH Women's World Champion Athena will cash in her guaranteed title shot to face "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.
Rush answered this week's Max Caster open challenge and failed because in his pursuit of tearing Caster apart, the five minutes on the clock ran out. Frustrated, Rush and his LFI teammates attacked Caster before JetSpeed and AR Fox ran in to fight off the heels.
The newly formed SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky) picked up a strong win over Shane Taylor Promotions in 6-man tag team action.
It was also announced that the TBS Champion "8 Belts" Mercedes Moné will return next week on Dynamite.
The Main Event
The main event had a big fight feel. Dustin Rhodes used one of his old theme songs from the earlier years of his career, "The Natural", as he made his entrance into Chicago's Aragon Ballroom.
The TNT Championship Chicago Street Fight between Dustin Rhodes and Kyle Fletcher was a wild one, filled with blood, gore, and weapons galore. While Fletcher had youth on his side, Rhodes had experience which made for a well matched clash of wills. Both men bled and wne through tables and other hellacious spots, including thumbtacks down the front of Fletcher's trunks before a vicious low blow.
Despite all of that, it was a screwdriver from Don Callis that made the difference for "The Protostar", allowing him to stab Rhodes in the knee repeatedly before hitting a powerful high angle brainbuster to win his first singles title in AEW.
AEW Collision Full Results
Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) def. Gates Of Agony in a World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament quarterfinal match
Kris Statlander def. Lena Kross
Thekla def. Willow Nightingale
FTR def. The Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) in a World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament semifinal match
Rush vs. Max Caster in the Max Caster Open Challenge ends in a time limit draw
SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky) def. Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor, and Shawn Dean)
Kyle Fletcher def. Dustin Rhodes in a Chicago Street Fight for the TNT Championship (Title Change!)
