Booker T Comments On Tessa Blanchard TNA Return Criticism
Booker T has some words about fans upset about the return of Tessa Blanchard to TNA.
During his Hall of Fame Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer told critics of Blanchard to "get off of it" with regard to cancelling her.
“Tessa Blanchard is back in TNA, and the thing is, man, I’ve already seen criticisms. I just want to put this out there—I’ve already seen people trying to cancel her again. Man, y’all need to get off of it. Get off of it. If something was said, if an apology was made, and fences were mended, we should be able to move on. One thing about certain situations, especially when they get out there in the social media sphere—everybody knows about it, but nobody really knows what’s going on. Everybody knows the story, but nobody knows the full context.”- Booker T
Booker then gave an example of two women that had issues in his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, in which he told them to straighten things out, to which they did. He said that, while social media may have picked it up, fans would not have known that things were squashed behind the scenes.
Blanchard has been accused of both racist and bullying behavior by several of her former colleagues. Blanchard has denied all allegations.
MORE: Tessa Blanchard Re-Signs With TNA Wrestling [Rumor]
Booker believes Blanchard deserves a second chance.
“So my thing is, guys, let’s get off all this hate. Let Tessa Blanchard, hopefully, try to resurrect her career, go out there, and redo this thing all over again. Let’s just look at it as that—a redo. Let’s give her a chance.”- Booker T
Blanchard, a former TNA World Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion, was reported to have re-signed to TNA earlier this week, a report that she denies. CMLL has confirmed that she is no longer with the promotion. Blanchard appeared on TNA Final Resolution and attacked Jordynne Grace after her match with Rosemary.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards
WWE Announces Newest Member Of Raw Roster During Star-Studded Netflix Kickoff Show
WWE Rumored To Be Introducing Another New Championship