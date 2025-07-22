D-Von Dudley Reveals Thoughts On A Final Match With The Hardy Boyz
One final clash between The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz could be on the horizon, and D-Von Dudley is weighing in on how he'd like to wrap up his career.
The WWE Hall of Famer is one-half of the most decorated tag team in modern wrestling history, and he and his partner Bully Ray (or Bubba Ray, depending on what you choose to call him) appear to be on a collision course with the Hardys for one final match. Ray challenged the new TNA Tag Team Champions to a match at Bound for Glory in October at TNA Slammiversary this past weekend, though D-Von was not present for the affair.
Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast, though, D-Von has given an indication he would be up to having one more match, and he would like it to indeed be with the Hardys. In fact, he's surprised The Dudleys, The Hardys, and Edge & Christian didn't have one final reunion in AEW at one point.
“If I was to do anything in the ring again, it would have to be with Matt and Jeff," he told Van Vliet. "I would say Edge and Christian, too, but they’re in the other organization, AEW, and I don’t think that would ever happen."
"When the opportunity came, when Edge left WWE and went to AEW you had Christian and Edge there, and then the Hardys were there, and it was like we were wondering why Tony, who is a huge fan of the business and always has been, why wouldn’t he take the opportunity to be the one to put those three teams together and to do that? But he never did. So I think that opportunity is lost."
D-Von has suffered from several health issues over the past few years, including a stroke. He has wrestled three matches since then, including one for TNA in 2023 in a Team 3D reunion. So while the Bound For Glory match has not been made official as of yet, it appears D-Von does believe Team Extreme is the only way to send-off his career.
“But you know, if I was to come back and do something, it would have to be with the Hardys, and those are the only two I trust, even though I think Jeff is out of his damn mind," he said. "But those are the only two I would trust for my body on the line, and go in there one more time.”
Bound For Glory will take place on Oct. 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.
