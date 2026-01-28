Elayna Black Confirms Length of TNA Contract

Elayna Black (formerly known as Cora Jade) worked with WWE from 2021-2025 before getting released from her contract and making a short return to the independent scene, working in promotions such as Black Label Pro, Game Changer Wrestling, and more.

Black would return to TNA when she appeared on the January 15th AMC debut episode of Impact, officially becoming a member of the Knockouts division.

Black signs with TNA on a year-long deal

Elayna Black is set to have her first match upon returning to TNA tomorrow on Impact against a mystery opponent, her first since July of last year.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Black spoke about her relationship with TNA, mentioning that her first wrestling show was a TNA event back around 2010. Fightful confirmed that Elayna Black's deal with TNA is for a year.

Hesitant to join TNA due to relationship with WWE

Another thing revealed during Black's appearance on Busted Open Radio was that she was very hesitant to join TNA because of their close relationship with WWE, and she was asked about potential tension there.

"I think obviously there's a little bit of that, but right now I think more so in the beginning, I was hesitant about coming to TNA just because of how close the relationship was. I felt like I needed to distance myself, which I think was good, me taking that time off." Elayna Black, Busted Open Radio

Black continues on to say.

"I mean, yeah, that obviously is always in the back of I think anybody's head who kind of gets let go, and it's like, okay, look what I'm going to do without you. But that's also not really my focus right now. Like I said, my focus is just having fun and loving wrestling again." Elayna Black

Elayna Black appearing at TNA Genesis | TNAwrestling.com

Earlier in the interview, Black admitted she's looking to be with TNA for the long run, and despite TNA's working relationship with WWE, she doesn't plan to go back there anytime soon.

That said, the door isn't completely closed. She looks at people such as Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona, who were either let go or left and were able to make their returns in a better spot than when they left.

