Former WWE Star And X Division Talent Re-Signs With TNA

TNA Wrestling is celebrating a massive milestone as this week will see the promotion debut on AMC. The first episode will air on June 15th, and TNA is planning to have some massive title matches for the show.

TNA has a pretty stacked roster at the moment, and with this new television deal and waves of support and attention as of late, they are working on keeping it that way.

Cedric Alexander sticking with TNA and the X-Division

After working with WWE for many years and being a vital part of the revived Cruiserweight division and a member of The Hurt Business faction, Cedric Alexander was released from his contract and quickly started appearing on TNA Impact last year.

Alexander has primarily worked as a part of the X-Division, challenging for the title at TNA Emergence back in August and competing against fellow stars such as Mustafa Ali, Leon Slater, and more.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp was able to confirm that Alexander's initial deal with TNA was over around Bound for Glory, but that the two have worked out an extension keeping Alexander in the company. The length of the agreement is not yet known.

Cedric Alexander is scheduled to be a part of TNA Genesis on January 17th as he gets another chance at the X-Division Championship, facing off against the champion, either Leon Slater or Myron Reed, after the January 15th episode, and Moose.

TNA Genesis

TNA Genesis is shaping up to be a big event for TNA, as it will be the first pay-per-view after the AMC deal starts. The show is stacked with four title matches at the moment and a retirement bout for JDC, formerly known as Fandango in WWE.

It has also been confirmed that Joe Hendry will make a special appearance at the event, but it isn't known exactly what he will be doing.

AJ Styles | Netflix

Another special guest that people have been speculating about is former TNA World Champion, AJ Styles. He will be on the January 15th episode, and many wonder if this could lead to Styles having a match in TNA for the first time since he departed the promotion back in 2013.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that TNA wanted Styles to face Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Championship on Impact this week, but instead decided to go with a championship rematch for Mike Santana.

