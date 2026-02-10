WWE Fans Believe They’ve Figured Out Who the Masked Man Is

WWE's Monday Night Raw once again saw the "Masked Man" come to the forefront of the action.

During the show's finale, the mysterious figure, completely donned in black from head to toe (including a full face covering ski mask), inserted himself into the action at the expense of The Vision's, Austin Theory.

Theory, you may recall, was the original Masked Man, helping The Vision's team to secure the victory at November's WWE Survivor Series WarGames PLE. The masked Theory would mimic Seth Rollins' stomp to CM Punk, allowing Bron Breakker to secure the pinfall.

Who is the WWE masked man?

Fast forward to the 2026 Royal Rumble, where the Masked Man would return. But this time, the mystery man would attack Bron Breakker on his way to the ring, thus making The Vision leader an easy elimination at the earliest stage of the match.

Some would suggest it was Austin Theory once again in all black. However, the conclusion of Raw this week proved this wasn't the case.

WWE fans, as eagle-eyed as any, believe they have an idea of who the Masked Man 2.0 just may be.

Following Raw's conclusion, many were swift to point out that the mystery attacker's mannerisms looked familiar. And many were in agreement in believing that the man in black was none other than Austin Theory's former tag team partner, Grayson Waller.

It’s Grayson Waller lol I’ve watched too much wrestling to get this wrong.



That stance & posture is all Grayson tho. pic.twitter.com/vkoXvl7jT8 — 🗡️⭐️𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 (9️⃣7️⃣)⭐️ (@NinetySvN97) February 10, 2026

"It's Grayson Waller, they didn't even bother to ask him to buy new black shoes for this," wrote @nftotti, who posted a picture matching up Waller's shoes.

It's Grayson Waller, they didn't even bother to ask him to buy new black shoes for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/YqsnKUgmcz — NFTotti (Non Fungible Totti) (@nftotti) February 10, 2026

"That’s GRAYSONWALLER lmfao Check the stance and posture," another X user, @NintySvN97 commented, with many more examples pointing out the same.

While Waller was seemingly lost in the shuffle for a while with his partner, Theory, injured, he eventually became a third wheel of sorts with The New Day. That storyline continues, but it certainly does seem as though Waller's talents are a bit wasted in the role.

Is the WWE masked man Seth Rollins?

It's entirely possible that this new hooded figure could be Waller performing in the place of a still-injured Seth Rollins. This would potentially set up the superstar's return as a foe for The Vision closer to WrestleMania, or maybe even at Elimination Chamber, in a non-contact role for the time being.

Whether the story unfolds to reveal the figure as Waller or Rollins, it's clear we'll be seeing this performer in all black returning at some point soon. With Breakker's newly announced injury and the remaining members of The Vision's continued issues, the faction is clearly going to encounter this thorn in its side once again during the multi-week Road to WrestleMania rollout.

