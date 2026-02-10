Kevin Nash Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Still Has Heat With CM Punk

CM Punk has made a lot of enemies throughout his professional wrestling career, and to this day, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash still has heat with him over something he did.

During CM Punk's meteoric WWE rise in 2011, he was attacked by Nash at SummerSlam. This unexpected attack led to Punk immediately dropping the WWE Championship to Money in the Bank holder Alberto Del Rio.

What was done to set up a match between Punk and Nash never came to fruition. Now in 2026, Nash admits he still has heat with the Straight Edge Superstar, but not for the reason you'd think.

On the latest episode of Kliq THIS, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed that he still has heat with CM Punk, but not because of their heated promo or their match never taking place. It stems from all the money Punk left on the table by leaving the company for a decade.

"The one thing that CM Punk did that Kevin Nash could never forgive him for. And people will say, when he buried you with that f---ing promo where you couldn't cut one back? No, dude. I was so f---ing glad because he was so f*cking over. I was out there, and this will go full circle. Where his heat with me is, he left 10 f*cking years of huge money on the floor. That's my heat.

"I don't give a f--- what you do in a f---ing bullsh*t working wrestling sh*t, man. But I f---ing said it from day one on the show, two things are real: f*cking money and the miles. And it ain't miles and money, it's money and miles, because you ain't doing no miles if there ain't no f---ing money. So when Roman said to him, basically, yeah, you f---ing took your ball and went home for 10 f---ing years, done. Nothing you can say."

CM Punk reveals AJ Lee as the latest addition to WWE 2K26

2K was on hand backstage at WWE Raw this evening at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. When a member of the 2K social team tried to get a word with cover star CM Punk, the World Heavyweight Championship hijacked her phone and took over the WWE Games social media account.

Throughout the course of the evening, Punk would go on to release new pictures and videos related to the upcoming release of WWE 2K26. But perhaps the one thing that got fans most excited was the official addition of his wife, AJ Lee, to the game's roster this year.

CM Punk posted the following message on social media alongside the reveal of AJ Lee's entrance in WWE 2K26, tweeting out: "Your passion changed the industry. Now it lives on in the game. Proud doesn’t even cover it. - CM Punk"

Your passion changed the industry. Now it lives on in the game. Proud doesn’t even cover it. 🖤 - CM Punk pic.twitter.com/tbYu3ewq9e — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) February 9, 2026

