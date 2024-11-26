Former WWE Superstar Signs With TNA
Former WWE Superstar Xia Li has officially signed with TNA.
The company announced the signing on Tuesday with a tweet on social media that read:
BREAKING: @TheLeiYingLee signs with TNA!
In a post on TNA's website, they highlighted her background and experience in martial arts and WWE.
The award-winning combat sports athlete brings extensive martial arts experience and seven years at the WWE to the TNA ring. She is a specialist in the martial art of wushu, a competitive Chinese martial art that integrates striking, grappling, throwing and more. She was the co-founder of her own fitness studio and achieved multiple first-place finishes in various martial arts and fitness competitions, including the second World Traditional Martial Arts Competition, where she won silver and gold medals
Lee commented on the news in the announcement, saying:
“I’m very excited for the future in TNA Wrestling. I have my eye on a lot of the Knockouts, starting with Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace,
Lee first appeared in WWE in 2017. She participated in two Mae Young Classics and joined and spent time on the NXT roster before making the move to the main roster with Smackdown in 2021. In 2023 she was drafted to Raw where she stayed until her released in April 2024.
