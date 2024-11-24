Reason Why Jade Cargill Was Removed From WarGames And US Title Tournament Revealed
Jade Cargill was tossed off a platform through a car windshield on Smackdown and will be missing time from TV because of the attack. The reason for the major angle was to write Cargill off television so she has time to recover from an injury.
Fightful Select is reporting that Cargill was written off TV because of an undisclosed injury. Cargill was replaced in both the WWE Women's United States Championship tournament and the women's War Games match at Survivor Series. At this time, Cargill does not have a timetable to return. She's currently one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair.
MORE: Paul Heyman Returns On WWE Smackdown To Reveal The Fifth Member Of The OG Bloodline War Games Team
Cargill was a major talent acquisition for WWE in 2003. She made her pro wrestling debut for AEW, but made the move to WWE on September 26 and was given the red carpet treatment by WWE after they announced her signing.
Cargill was presented as a superstar and crossed paths with Charlotte Flair, Triple H, and other major stars prior to her making her official main roster debut. She had a notable moment in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match when she eliminated current WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax.
Cargill and Belair have been a well-oiled team since their partnership began. Rumors are swirling as to who Cargill's attacker was.
