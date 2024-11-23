Dustin Rhodes Reveals He Has One Big Goal Left To Accomplish Before Retirement
There's one thing that's alluded Dustin Rhodes throughout his Hall of Fame career, and even at 55-years-old, The Natural still has his eyes set on capturing a World Championship.
During a recent sit down interview with WFAA - a Dallas/Fort Worth ABC affiliate - to promote next year's All In: Texas at Globe Life Field, Rhodes revealed that he's hoping he'll finally be able to win the big one before he has to leave his boots in the ring.
“There’s one thing that every wrestler, if they don’t want this when they get into the business, they don’t belong on the business and that’s to become world heavyweight champion." Rhodes said. "That is the one thing that is missing. I’ve won many titles from both companies and all kinds of companies across the world, but winning the world heavyweight title puts a feather in your cap."
Dustin watched his younger brother Cody Rhodes capture the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL this year, and while some may think differently, Dustin firmly believes there's still time for him to finish his own story.
"I have two belts right now. Dustin two belts, here I am, the ROH Tag Team Titles and the World Six Man Tag Team Titles. It happened this year at 55 and I’m just like, wow. The sky is the limit."
Age is just a number in today's landscape of professional wrestling, with many athletes performing at a very high level well into their fifties. Drawing inspiration from a certain Icon who just retired this year, Rhodes is hopeful that he has enough gas in the tank to keep his engine running for years to come.
"I don’t see an end in sight for me just quite yet. Sting was a big inspiration for that because I was a huge fan of his when he was there, when I met him the first time, I started painting my face because of Sting. To watch him go until he was 60 or 62 years old was amazing and it was very inspirational. It gives me some hope that I can still go a little bit longer.”
