Hammerstone Announces TNA Departure
A little more than a year after debuting in TNA, it appears Hammerstone's time with the company is coming to a close.
Hammerstone emerged with TNA at Hard To Kill 2024, and appeared to be on the rise to stardom in the company. However, the former MLW star's tenure was shorter than many imagined.
The 34-year-old took so social media Friday, announcing his departure from the company.
He noted his contract expired following the February TNA tapings, and that while he was grateful for what he experienced with the company, he was looking forward to what was to come.
Hammerstone briefly appeared in TNA in 2019, but made a name for himself in MLW as a member of The Dynasty alongside MJF and Richard Holliday. He would rise the ranks quickly in the promotion, and spend two years in the world title picture, feuding with the likes of Jacob Fatu and Alex Kane, dropping the championship after spending 644 days as champion.
His final match with TNA was at the Orlando Full Sail tapings, losing a TNA World Championship match to Joe Hendry. He also wrestled twice last year on NXT as part of the WWE and TNA talent exchange partnership.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Adam Copeland Enters AEW Revolution On A Mission To Tell One Last Great Story [Exclusive]
Emmy Winner Paul Walter Hauser Says He's Given Acting Advice To Two WWE Superstars [Exclusive]
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance