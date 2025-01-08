Jeff Hardy Says That He Could Have Been Bigger Than John Cena
Can you imagine Jeff Hardy in Peacemaker? Hardy as The Marine? Jeff can.
In a new interview with WFAA, Hardy spoke about his tenure in wrestling and said that if he had lived like he lives today, earlier in his career, he could have been bigger than the 16-time world champion, John Cena.
“The way I was living life in my 20s and 30, if I was living life the way I’m living life now, oh my gosh, there’s no telling," Hardy said. "I would probably be bigger than John Cena—today. I was born with such a gift to be a pro wrestler. It just felt so natural, like I was totally created to do this thing.”
Hardy battled drug and alcohol demons throughout most of his career in pro wrestling. He was suspended from WWE and AEW because of addiction.
Jeff Hardy and his brother Matt Hardy are now members TNA. They are the TNA World Tag Team Champions and defeated The System to win those titles at Bound for Glory in October.
Prior to this run in TNA, both guys had a stint in AEW. Jeff Hardy was suspended early into his time with AEW because of being arrested for a DUI. He had a few more matches with the company after that, but his last appearance was in February of 2024.
Matt and Jeff Hardy were famously The Hardy Boyz in WWE. They redefined tag team wrestling in the company with historic ladder matches with Edge, Christian, and The Dudley Boyz. In WWE, Hardy also won singles championships including the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WWE Championship.
As for the man he's comparing himself to, he's set to retire at the end of 2025. John Cena appeared on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere and entered the Royal Rumble match. Cena says he's going to win it and then win his 17th world championship at WrestleMania.
