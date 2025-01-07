Rhea Ripley Wins The WWE Women's World Championship On WWE Raw On Netflix
Rhea Ripley is the new WWE Women's World Champion.
After months of chasing down and winning back the championship she never lost, Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere to win the title. The win makes Ripley a three time world champion in WWE.
Ripley battled Morgan with The Judgment Day around the ringside area. Ripley is a former member of the group and took time trying to take them out of the match. Morgan controlled much of the beginning, but a fury of offense including two huge head-butts and a power bomb into vertical suplex turned the tide in Ripley's favor.
In the end, Ripley kicked out of an Oblivion executed onto a steel chair. After, Morgan hit the three amigos suplexes, which led to numerous boos from the audience.
She then hit a Frog Splash and covered, but Ripley kicked out. Morgan went for another Oblivion, but Ripley countered it into two Riptide finishers. Ripley then made the cover for the victory.
After the match, Dominik Mysterio tried to hug Ripley, but Ripley low kicked him and hit the Riptide as the audience roared. Then, as Ripley was celebrating at the top of the ramp, The Undertaker's music hit and he road out to the ring on his motorcycle. Undertaker and Ripley then posed at the top of the ramp.
Rhea Ripley now heads into WrestleMania season as the champion. Last year at WrestleMania 40, Ripley defeated Becky Lynch in a dream match to retain her world championship.
