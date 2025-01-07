Wrestling On FanNation

The Rock Thanks Cody Rhodes For A "Great Year", Whispers In His Ear On WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere

The Rock opened up the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix and thanked the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Triple H introduced the show and welcomed the audience, but then The Rock walked out to the ring to a raucous response from the Intuit Dome audience. He circled the ring and hugged with Endeavor CEO, Ari Emanuel, and then got in the ring and grabbed a microphone.

The Rock first thanked the audience and Netflix executives before revealing that the show was the largest Raw gate in WWE history.

He then turned his attention to Cody Rhodes. The Rock said he wanted to address someone that he bled with and proceeded to thank Rhodes. Rock said he was proud of him and that he carried the WWE on his shoulders for a year. He also then thanked Roman Reigns.

As The Rock wrapped up in the ring, he left and hugged Rhodes, whispering something into his ear.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock infamously feuded with one another last year on the road to WrestleMania. Cody won the 2024 Royal Rumble and gave his title opportunity at WrestleMania to The Rock. Fans revolted at that move, turned Rock heel, and forced WWE to change their WrestleMania plans.

The feud hit its climax at WrestleMania 40 when Rhodes teamed with Seth Rollins to take on Rock and Roman Reigns in the night one main event. The Rock defeated Cody in that match. In the night two main event, Rhodes defeated Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

