Chaos Erupts On WWE Raw As Roman Reigns Defeats Solo Sikoa In Tribal Combat
Roman Reigns is officially the Tribal Chief of the Bloodline once again after he defeated Solo Sikoa in an absolutely chaotic Tribal Combat match on the Raw on Netflix premiere.
Both men held nothing back as they unloaded on each other with steel chairs, kendo sticks and the steel ring steps. It was when Reigns appeared to have Solo beat after he delivered a Last Ride to Sikoa through a table, that Tama Tonga entered the fray and they mayhem began.
Tonga pulled referee Chad Patton out of the ring as he was counting the three, which allowed a confused Reigns to be blindsided by Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf laid out Reigns with a Superkick and a moonsault. Solo then blasted him with a Samoan Spike, but it wasn't enough to keep the OTC down.
An enraged Solo then spiked Chad Patton, leaving the match without a referee. Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso would then rush the ring to make the save. They would take out Tonga and Fatu and then turn their attention to Sikoa. The now former Tribal Chief was hit with a Superkick, a Helluva Kick and then a Spear by Reigns but there was no referee to make the count.
By the time one came to the ring it was too late to get the three count.
MORE: The Rock Thanks Cody Rhodes For A "Great Year", Whispers In His Ear On WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
Zayn and Uso would then take the fight to the Bloodline on the outside of the ring. Leaving the door open for Kevin Owens to sneak in and hit a Stunner on Reigns. Cody Rhodes would then rush the ring to take KO out of the equation.
Finally back to a one-on-one affair, Reigns would hit two spears on Sikoa to pin his cousin and regain his title as Tribal Chief.
Prior to the match getting started, The Rock addressed the crowd in Los Angeles and sounded like a man who wasn't working WrestleMania 41. He spoke out of character and acknowledged both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns before giving the American Nightmare a hug at ringside.
The Final Boss spoke more like a TKO board member than the man who was furious at the sight of Reigns and Rhodes working together back at Bad Blood back in October.
The Rock did not get involved in Tribal Combat, but he did come down after the match to place the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns neck. The two would share a handshake and an embrace before Reigns celebrated to close out the segment.
