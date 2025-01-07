John Cena Reveals Plans To Win WWE Royal Rumble And Break World Title Record At WrestleMania
The John Cena retirement tour is officially underway.
The 16-time World Champion made his return to WWE on the Raw on Netflix premiere Monday night in Los Angeles.
Cena spoke to the crowd at the Intuit Dome and thanked them for all the memories. He spoke about his history in Los Angeles, dating back to his days of sleeping in his car while he was working at Gold's Gym.
He acknowledged the rumors surrounding his final opponent at WrestleMania, name dropping Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul and others. He then spoke about the prospect of winning his record breaking 17th World Championship and told the crowd it would take a miracle for that to happen.
It's been 2246 days since Cena won his last match and his recent record was a major motivating factor in his decision to hang up his boots. John said his time was nearly up, but the Royal Rumble provided him his lottery ticket to make history and he's playing to win.
John Cena officially declared himself for the Men's Royal Rumble Match coming up on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. If Cena were to win the annual over the top rope challenge, he would join Stone Cole Steve Austin as the only three-time winner of the event and go on to challenge the Champion of his choosing in Las Vegas.
It's been heavily rumored for the last few weeks that Cena is the front runner to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. That would naturally make him a Royal Rumble favorite in the eyes of many, but WWE also announced last month that Cena would be competing in his final Elimination Chamber match on March 1.
Anything could be on the table. If last year's road to WrestleMania taught us anything, it's that nothing is set in stone this far out from the show.
