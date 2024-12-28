Wrestling On FanNation

Max Caster Claims AEW Cut Luigi Mangione Rap Lyric From Rampage

Caster claimed the lyric about Mangione was cut prior to the airing of the final AEW Rampage.

Adam Barnard

Max Caster
Max Caster / allelitewrestling.com

Max Caster says that AEW cut a line from his most recent rap.

Caster, part of The Acclaimed with Anthony Bowens, posted on his account that AEW censored one of his rap lyrics, aimed at Chris Jericho, from the final episode of AEW Rampage.

Caster posted what appeared to be a note pad screenshot of his rap he performed, with the caption, “Since they cut my rap again, here’s what I said. Whoever decided to chop it up is a huge p**** and has no respect for what I do and no respect for hip-hop.”

Caster’s lyrics in full, from that portion of the rap:

“I don’t mess with the learning tree. Chris Jericho is so high, I think he’s burning trees,” He’s getting smoked like a bidi. Bowens lights you up like his name is Luigi … You better worry about your welfare, like you work for United Healthcare.”

Max Caster

Caster is referring to Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson was shot and killed ahead of a UnitedHealthcare investors meeting in New York on December 4th. Mangione was indicted in federal court on December 23rd, and has plead not guilty to all charges, including first degree murder and murder in furtherance of terrorism. The public response to both Thompson’s murder and Mangione himself has been divided.

Jericho defeated Bowens after Caster hit him with the ROH World Championship as Bryan Keith attempted to interfere in the match. This allowed Jericho to pick up the win and potentially furthered the already existing divide between The Acclaimed.

Published
Adam Barnard
ADAM BARNARD

Adam Barnard is a writer and photographer from West Chester, PA. He co-hosts "Mind of the Meanie" with ECW Original The Blue Meanie every Monday, and "Foundation Radio" every Tuesday. You can follow him on X and Instagram at @ThisisGoober. Go Birds

