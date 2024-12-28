Max Caster Claims AEW Cut Luigi Mangione Rap Lyric From Rampage
Max Caster says that AEW cut a line from his most recent rap.
Caster, part of The Acclaimed with Anthony Bowens, posted on his account that AEW censored one of his rap lyrics, aimed at Chris Jericho, from the final episode of AEW Rampage.
Caster posted what appeared to be a note pad screenshot of his rap he performed, with the caption, “Since they cut my rap again, here’s what I said. Whoever decided to chop it up is a huge p**** and has no respect for what I do and no respect for hip-hop.”
Caster’s lyrics in full, from that portion of the rap:
“I don’t mess with the learning tree. Chris Jericho is so high, I think he’s burning trees,” He’s getting smoked like a bidi. Bowens lights you up like his name is Luigi … You better worry about your welfare, like you work for United Healthcare.”- Max Caster
Caster is referring to Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Thompson was shot and killed ahead of a UnitedHealthcare investors meeting in New York on December 4th. Mangione was indicted in federal court on December 23rd, and has plead not guilty to all charges, including first degree murder and murder in furtherance of terrorism. The public response to both Thompson’s murder and Mangione himself has been divided.
Jericho defeated Bowens after Caster hit him with the ROH World Championship as Bryan Keith attempted to interfere in the match. This allowed Jericho to pick up the win and potentially furthered the already existing divide between The Acclaimed.
