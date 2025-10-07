Mickie James Announces Her Pick To Induct Her In The TNA Hall Of Fame
Last month, it was confirmed that Mickie James would be joining the TNA Hall of Fame. James is one of the most decorated TNA Knockouts Champions of all time, holding that belt on five occasions.
Her joining the Hall of Fame makes her the fourth Knockout to achieve such an honor, alongside legends like Gail Kim, Awesome Kong, and Traci Brooks.
James started her career with TNA in 2002 while competing in Ring of Honor, and would return to the promotion for multiple stints in 2010, 2015, and 2021.
While speaking with SoCal Val for WrestlingNewsCo, Mickie James would confirm that she is picking long-time friend and former TNA Knockouts Champion Lisa Marie Varon, known as Victoria and Tara, to induct her into the TNA Hall of Fame.
Victoria and Mickie James have shared the ring together numerous times, working in both WWE and TNA together. They also have competed in a couple of independent matches for promotions like Chikara and House of Hardcore in 2016.
Victoria's run in TNA wouldn't last as long as Mickie James' overall, but she would also hold the TNA Knockouts Championship five times, plus a single reign with the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship.
The TNA Hall Of Fame
TNA keeps its Hall of Fame classes quite small, often only inducting one or two people at a time. Mickie James won't be the only person inducted in the TNA Hall of Fame this year, as Velvet Sky and Angelina Love, known as The Beautiful People, are also getting inducted.
The TNA Hall of Fame might not be the longest list of competitors, but the names they do put in are all quite vital to TNA's history. Names like Sting, Kurt Angle, Gail Kim, Team 3D, among others have been inducted in years past.
Fans are awaiting for other TNA legends like The Hardyz, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Madison Rayne, and plenty more to be inducted sometime down the line. Maybe after they retire and are no longer actively wrestling.
Mickie James, Velvet Sky, and Angelina Love's Hall of Fame inductions will take place at TNA Bound for Glory on October 12th in Lowell, MA.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
How WWE And AEW Are Reportedly Reacting To New Lower Nielsen Ratings
Samoa Joe Names Unsung Legend As His Wrestling Hero
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (10/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Major Roman Reigns Match Reportedly Planned For WWE Crown Jewel In Australia