Mickie James Revealed As 2025 TNA Hall Of Fame Inductee
One of the most decorated women's wrestlers of the last 20 years will take her spot in the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory.
TNA announced on Monday afternoon that five-time TNA Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame on Oct. 12 at Bound For Glory in Lowell, Mass. With the induction, she becomes the fourth TNA Knockout to earn the distinction, joining Gail Kim, Traci Brooks, and Awesome Kong.
The news was announced on Busted Open Radio Monday, with TNA President Carlos Silva surprising James on-air with the announcement. James is currently not signed to any major promotion, but is the Creative Director, Head of Female Talent and Executive Producer of Ohio Valley Wrestling's shows.
James had three tenures with TNA over her career, and has 11 world titles between her time with the company and WWE throughout the years. She was also recently a coach on the first season of "WWE LFG" before being replaced by Michelle McCool.
The ceremony for her induction will be held during the Bound For Glory event itself, a show that will also feature The Hardys vs. Team 3D in a last-time-ever match.
The TNA Hall of Fame
With the induction, James becomes the 13th individual to showcased in the TNA Hall of Fame. The honor was established back in 2012, with Sting being the inaugural inductee. He was then followed up by Kurt Angle, with Gail Kim becoming the first woman inducted in 2016.
There are also two groups currently in the Hall of Fame, with the aforementioned Team 3D joined by iconic TNA announcing duo Mike Tenay and Don West.
Last year, Rhino was the headlining act on the Hall of Fame bill, with longtime TNA executive Bob Ryder also given a posthumous induction.
No one was inducted in 2017 or 2019, but the honor returned with Ken Shamrock being chosen in 2020. He was given a surprise induction by none other than The Rock himself, a callback to their famous feud in WWE back in 1998.
It is not clear who will induct James at this juncture, though it should be noted that she is married to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.
