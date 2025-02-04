Natalya Challenges Masha Slamovich For TNA Knockouts Championship At WWE 2K25 Event
Natalya has given Masha Slamovich notice that she's coming for her title.
In an interview published today on Contralona, Natalya commented on the recently announced partnership between WWE and TNA, speaking highly of the collaboration and the opportunities it gives wrestlers in both companies.
She spoke highly of the TNA roster, calling it "stacked" before calling out Slamovich for her TNA Knockouts Championship.
"Masha Slamovich, I really want to have a championship match with her. Masha, I’m coming for your championship. I’m coming for your championship. That’s the cool thing right now. I’m challenging you right now Masha. Listen, Masha, if you want to come down to the dungeon this is an official invite for you to come down to the dungeon and train. So I'll try not to kick your ass too much, but yes, that's an invite.- WWE Superstar Natalya
Further commenting on the TNA roster, Natalya said:
Well, first of all I love TNA and I love NXT, so the fact that they’re collaborating and working together is amazing because there’s so many talented men and women that are going to get the chance to work in WWE and have that platform, but we also get the chance to soak up all this great stuff that’s going on right now with TNA. I saw Tommy Dreamer the other day and was like, ‘I’m looking at TNA, all their shows are sold out, the crowds look amazing, and they have a stacked roster.’- WWE Superstar Natalya
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Rumored To Be Planning Additional International Event In 2025
Sami Zayn Taken Out On Stretcher After WWE Raw Goes Off Air
AJ Styles May Not Be The Final Superstar Who Switched Brands During WWE Transfer Window
CM Punk Says He Would Have Booked The WWE Royal Rumble Differently, Prefers To Lose