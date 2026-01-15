TNA iMPACT Preview (1/15/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

It’s a historic episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas.

Two days before its Genesis pay-per-view, TNA will make its highly anticipated debut on the AMC and AMC+ streaming service after agreeing to a multi-year deal in early December.

The first edition of iMPACT on AMC will feature a huge showdown for the TNA World Championship.

BREAKING: Are you ready for a new era in professional wrestling? @ThisisTNA is proud to announce its bringing its flagship show to @AMC_TV starting on January 15 — LIVE from Dallas, TX! Thursday Night iMPACT will air every week on AMC from 9-11PM ET. AMC is home to some of the… pic.twitter.com/CwVGyAEpby — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 2, 2025

Frankie Kazarian is set to defend the title against former champion Mike Santana, with the latter looking to win the rematch between the two rivals.

Kazarian scored a shocking victory against Santana back on the November 13 episode of iMPACT, cashing in his “Call Your Shot” trophy in controversial fashion after an invasion from NXT superstars.

Santana won the championship from NXT star Trick Williams the month prior at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view in what appeared to be the beginning of a new era for the company.

1/15 #TNAiMPACT LIVE on @AMC_TV. https://t.co/DAJEXWFOdD pic.twitter.com/j2syqCNErx — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) January 14, 2026

Speaking of the “Call Your Shot” trophy, Kazarian wasn’t the only person in possession of the coveted item.

Kazarian and Nick Nemeth were declared co-winners of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, and Nemeth still has an opportunity to cash in for a title shot.

He recently teased that he would do just that on this edition of iMPACT to give TNA even more buzz moving forward.

Can Kazarian prove himself as a worthy champion? Will Santana win back his prized possession? Or could Nemeth spoil the party for both men?

AJ Styles Returns To TNA iMPACT

AJ Styles | Netflix

Meanwhile, history will also be made when TNA welcomes back a legendary star.

AJ Styles is officially set for the AMC premiere, which will mark his first appearance for the company since his return at Slammiversary last July.

Styles, who is considered one of the most popular stars in TNA history, left the company back in 2014 and eventually signed with WWE in 2016.

With Styles set to retire as an in-ring competitor this year, many professional wrestling fans are clamoring for him to wrestle one more match in TNA before he hangs up his boots.

Could he tease just that on the inaugural episode of iMPACT on AMC?

Potential Surprises For The TNA iMPACT On AMC Debut?

Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

There is also some online chatter as to whether TNA may have some surprises in the works for such a monumental episode of iMPACT.

Rumors have been swirling regarding the future of former WWE and AEW Champion Chris Jericho, who has been off AEW television since the April 9 edition of Dynamite.

Reports have suggested that Jericho could be returning to WWE, potentially even later this month at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

But according to a recent report from Andrew Baydala, Jericho is also “very interested” in working with TNA, which has an ongoing partnership with WWE.

Is he going to reinvent himself again and have the internet buzzing by showing up in TNA?

Elsewhere, there are other intriguing matches on the card.

Elijah, who suffered a torn triceps last June in a match on NXT, will make his return to the ring to team with The Hardys to take on the Order 4 trio of Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were named PWI’s Tag Team of the Year in 2025, and they figure to play a significant role in iMPACT’s potential rise on AMC.

The Hardy Boyz are PWI’s #1 Tag Team of the year in 2025. Thank you, @OfficialPWI. pic.twitter.com/8YQC1rU09x — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 19, 2025

Also announced is a clash for the TNA Knockouts Women’s World Tag Team Championships, as The IInspiration defend the titles against The Elegance Brand.

Can Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay hold off Heather and M By Elegance in their quest to get back to the top of the Knockouts tag team division?

Here’s what you need to know about today’s TNA iMPACT show in Orlando:

How to Watch TNA iMPACT

Streaming: AMC and AMC+

TNA iMPACT Start Time:

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TNA iMPACT Location:

Location: Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, TX

Match Card (Announced):

Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian (c) for the TNA World Championship

AJ Styles returns to TNA

Elijah and The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler) in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration (c) for the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships

