Triple H, Paul Heyman React to NFL Star Christian Watson's WWE-Style Return

Christian Watson, meet the WWE.

Watson is a star wide receiver for the NFL's Green Bay Packers and was on pace for a massive game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. Watson's biggest catch came in the first half on a bomb downfield from Jordan Love. Watson hauled it in, but then stayed on the ground in a heap, clearly in pain.

Watson was taken off the field by trainers and walked to the locker room, where NFL cameras captured him entering an ambulance. Watson reportedly suffered a broken rib and another chest injury, but would later return.

That return has made wrestling fans smile.

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Why? It's one fans have seen play out on Raw, SmackDown, and elsewhere for decades.

NFL cameras caught Watson exiting the ambulance that he had previously left in inside the tunnel and filmed him as he walked through the tunnel to the field, where he emerged to a pop from the crowd.

"It was super dramatic, honestly," Watson said after the game. "I used to watch WWE as a kid. It felt like I was watching WWE SmackDown vs. Raw or something like that. Seeing the cameras on me was a little crazy, and no doubt it was a surreal experience."

Triple H shouts out Christian Watson's WWE entrance

WWE brass noticed the exact same thing. Both Triple H and Paul Heyman took to social media and commented on Watson's big WWE return.

"This isn’t a video game," Triple H wrote on X. "You did that!!! Next time we’ll work on getting you some entrance music."

This isn’t a video game … you did that!!!



…next time we’ll work on getting you some entrance music. https://t.co/HS9anGcvHS — Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2026

As for Heyman, he took credit for the idea. He then praised the NFL.

"We did this with @Sting in 1991 in WCW, and the industry has repeated it with great success in numerous circumstances," Heyman said. "My most sincere compliments to the NFL creative team. Nicely done!"

Heyman didn't stop there. He not only plugged a business initiative, but he also said that the NFL was predetermined. This is another example of WWE culture making its way into mainstream sports.

We did this with @Sting in 1991 in WCW (vs Ravishing Rick Rude), and the industry has repeated it with great success in numerous circumstances.



My most sincere compliments to the @NFL's creative team.



Nicely done!



PS - Have you checked out The Roundtable? Over 1,000,000… https://t.co/btwVtRkNDF — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 30, 2026

Last summer, the NBA and WWE had numerous crossovers with the eventual champion, New York Knicks. Danhausen appeared at the NBA Finals, cursed, and then un-cursed the Knicks on their way to a championship. The Knicks have even collaborated with WWE on championship merchandise that dropped with Homage.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson also had a main event-level segment with Roman Reigns on Saturday Night's Main Event. The segment was billed as a championship acknowledgment ceremony and featured both stars in the ring at the same time.