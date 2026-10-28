NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 8
There is still a lot of football left to be played, but yours truly has an early lead on the rest of the SI panel when it comes to picking the winners of this year's games. What a difference a year can make, as I had one of the worst records on the panel at the end of the 2025 season.
It's time to move on to Week 8 of the 2026 campaign. We once again have 14 games to watch and bet on as four teams enjoy their BYE.
Let's take a look at everyone's records so far, and then their picks for this week's action.
NFL Week 7 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 8-6 (-1.09 Units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 8-6 (-1.09 Units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 7-7 (-3.33 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 7-7 (-1.43 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 6-8 (-4.22 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 10-4 (+2.19 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 4-10 (-8.03 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 8-6 (-1.73 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 11-3 (+5.81 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 8-6 (-1.09 Units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior Writer: 61-45-1 (-11.73 units)
- Eva Geitheim, NFL Writer: 61-45-1 (-8.30 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor: 55-50-1 (-24.52 units)
- Mike Kadlick, NFL Senior News Writer: 60-46-1 (-9.45 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer: 59-47-1 (-8.75 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer: 62-44-1 (-6.21 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor: 55-51-1 (-24.09 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer: 63-43-1 (-9.94 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting: 67-39-1 (+8.16 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting: 62-44-1 (-9.51 units)
NFL Week 8 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Panthers (+154) vs. Packers (-185)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Packers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Ravens (+145) vs. Bills (-175)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Bills
Titans (+380) vs. Bengals (-500)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Cardinals (+280) vs. Cowboys (-355)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Vikings (+142) vs. Lions (-170)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Vikings
Raiders (+102) vs. Jets (-122)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Raiders
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
- Peter Dewey: Raiders
Browns (+154) vs. Steelers (-185)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Browns
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
Falcons (+114) vs. Buccaneers (-135)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
Colts (+330) vs. Jaguars (-425)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Chargers (+240) vs. Rams (-298)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Chiefs (-118) vs. Broncos (-102)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Patriots (-310) vs. Dolphins (+250)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
Eagles (+180) vs. Commanders (-218)
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
Bears (+140) vs. Seahawks (-166)
- Albert Breer:
- Eva Geitheim:
- Mitch Goldich:
- Mike Kadlick: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr:
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame:
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Bears
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets