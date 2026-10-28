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NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 8

Iain MacMillan|
The SI Team has their picks locked in for NFL Week 8.
The SI Team has their picks locked in for NFL Week 8. | Sports Illustrated

There is still a lot of football left to be played, but yours truly has an early lead on the rest of the SI panel when it comes to picking the winners of this year's games. What a difference a year can make, as I had one of the worst records on the panel at the end of the 2025 season.

It's time to move on to Week 8 of the 2026 campaign. We once again have 14 games to watch and bet on as four teams enjoy their BYE.

Let's take a look at everyone's records so far, and then their picks for this week's action.

NFL Week 7 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 8 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Panthers (+154) vs. Packers (-185)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Ravens (+145) vs. Bills (-175)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Bills

Titans (+380) vs. Bengals (-500)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Cardinals (+280) vs. Cowboys (-355)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Vikings (+142) vs. Lions (-170)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Vikings

Raiders (+102) vs. Jets (-122)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Raiders
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Raiders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets
  • Peter Dewey: Raiders

Browns (+154) vs. Steelers (-185)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Browns
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Browns
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers

Falcons (+114) vs. Buccaneers (-135)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons

Colts (+330) vs. Jaguars (-425)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Chargers (+240) vs. Rams (-298)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Chiefs (-118) vs. Broncos (-102)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Patriots (-310) vs. Dolphins (+250)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

Eagles (+180) vs. Commanders (-218)

  • Albert Breer: Commanders
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders

Bears (+140) vs. Seahawks (-166)

  • Albert Breer:
  • Eva Geitheim:
  • Mitch Goldich:
  • Mike Kadlick: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr:
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame:
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears
  • Peter Dewey: Bears

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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