NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 8

There is still a lot of football left to be played, but yours truly has an early lead on the rest of the SI panel when it comes to picking the winners of this year's games. What a difference a year can make, as I had one of the worst records on the panel at the end of the 2025 season.

It's time to move on to Week 8 of the 2026 campaign. We once again have 14 games to watch and bet on as four teams enjoy their BYE.

Let's take a look at everyone's records so far, and then their picks for this week's action.

NFL Week 7 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 8 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Panthers (+154) vs. Packers (-185)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim: Packers

Packers Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Packers Gilberto Manzano : Panthers

: Panthers Conor Orr:

John Pluym: Packers

Packers Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan: Packers

Packers Peter Dewey: Packers

Ravens (+145) vs. Bills (-175)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Bills

: Bills Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Bills

Bills Gilberto Manzano : Bills

: Bills Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Bills

: Bills Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan : Ravens

: Ravens Peter Dewey: Bills

Titans (+380) vs. Bengals (-500)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Bengals

: Bengals Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Bengals

: Bengals Gilberto Manzano : Bengals

: Bengals Conor Orr:

John Pluym : Bengals

: Bengals Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Bengals

: Bengals Peter Dewey: Bengals

Cardinals (+280) vs. Cowboys (-355)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Cowboys

: Cowboys Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Cowboys

: Cowboys Gilberto Manzano : Cowboys

: Cowboys Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Cowboys

: Cowboys Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Cowboys

: Cowboys Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Vikings (+142) vs. Lions (-170)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Vikings

: Vikings Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Lions

: Lions Gilberto Manzano : Lions

: Lions Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Lions

: Lions Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Lions

: Lions Peter Dewey: Vikings

Raiders (+102) vs. Jets (-122)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim: Raiders

Raiders Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Raiders

: Raiders Gilberto Manzano: Raiders

Raiders Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Jets

: Jets Matt Verderame:

Iain MacMillan : Jets

: Jets Peter Dewey: Raiders

Browns (+154) vs. Steelers (-185)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Steelers

: Steelers Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Browns

: Browns Gilberto Manzano : Steelers

: Steelers Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Steelers

: Steelers Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Browns

: Browns Peter Dewey: Steelers

Falcons (+114) vs. Buccaneers (-135)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Gilberto Manzano : Falcons

: Falcons Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Buccaneers

Buccaneers Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers Peter Dewey: Falcons

Colts (+330) vs. Jaguars (-425)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Jaguars

: Jaguars Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Jaguars

: Jaguars Gilberto Manzano : Jaguars

: Jaguars Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Jaguars

: Jaguars Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Jaguars

: Jaguars Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Chargers (+240) vs. Rams (-298)

Albert Breer:

Eva Geitheim : Rams

: Rams Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Rams

: Rams Gilberto Manzano : Rams

: Rams Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Rams

: Rams Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Rams

: Rams Peter Dewey: Rams

Chiefs (-118) vs. Broncos (-102)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Chiefs

: Chiefs Gilberto Manzano : Broncos

: Broncos Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Chiefs

Chiefs Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Chiefs

: Chiefs Peter Dewey: Broncos

Patriots (-310) vs. Dolphins (+250)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim : Patriots

: Patriots Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Patriots Gilberto Manzano : Patriots

: Patriots Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Patriots

Patriots Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Patriots

: Patriots Peter Dewey: Patriots

Eagles (+180) vs. Commanders (-218)

Albert Breer: Commanders

Commanders Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich:

Mike Kadlick : Eagles

: Eagles Gilberto Manzano : Commanders

: Commanders Conor Orr :

: John Pluym : Commanders

: Commanders Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Eagles

: Eagles Peter Dewey: Commanders

Bears (+140) vs. Seahawks (-166)

Albert Breer :

: Eva Geitheim :

: Mitch Goldich :

: Mike Kadlick : Bears

: Bears Gilberto Manzano : Seahawks

: Seahawks Conor Orr :

: John Pluym: Seahawks

Seahawks Matt Verderame :

: Iain MacMillan : Bears

: Bears Peter Dewey: Bears

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