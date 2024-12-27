When Is WrestleMania? All The Details On WrestleMania 41
WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19th and April 20th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In a two-night event, the show will mark the 41st annual WrestleMania. The last time the event was held in Las Vegas was WrestleMania 9, which was held at Caesars Palace in 1993. The event will also be the first WrestleMania to livestream on Netflix, however that will only be available for international markets.
The event will also mark John Cena's final WrestleMania match.
There have been no confirmed matches for WrestleMania 41 yet.
About WrestleMania
WWE WrestleMania is the most important premium live event of the year for the company and one of the biggest sporting events in all of sports and entertainment. The very first event was first held in March, 1985 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The latest event, WrestleMania 40, was held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
