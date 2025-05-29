Who Is Dominik Mysterio's Wife? Everything About Marie Juliette
Thanks to being the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio received a head start when it comes to starting his pro wrestling career in front of the biggest audience in the industry.
Making his first appearance in WWE at just eight years old, Dominik has grown up in front of the fans' eyes. After turning on his father in 2022, Mysterio soon became the most hated heel in the entire company and has gone on to massive success since then.
While fans know most of the members of his family and "Dirty Dom" is known for being a bit of a ladies man on WWE TV, the current Intercontinental Champion is happily married to his longtime partner in real life. Here is everything you need to know about Dominik Mysterio's wife, Marie Juliette.
How Marie Met Dominik Mysterio
According to his recounting, Dominik Mysterio met Marie Juliette at the age of 14 while attending high school together and were in the same Spanish class.
Per Mysterio, it was love at first sight for the two as they started dating soon after meeting one another and would have a 12 year relationship before tying the knot in 2023.
Dominik Mysterio & Marie Juliette's wedding and marriage
Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette traded their nupitials in a wedding ceremony on March 6, 2024. There were various photos and videos shared from the ceremony that was attended by several WWE talent on the current roster.
MORE: Dominik Mysterio Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Childhood WWE Appearance And What He Spent It On
Outside of the obvious being his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and Austin Theory were all in attendance for Dominik's wedding. The couple have been married for over one year now.
Dominik Mysterio's WWE on-screen romances
Rhea Ripley (2022-2024)
Paired up with his father, Rey Mysterio, since the start of his WWE career, Dominik Mysterio became embroiled in a rivalry with The Judgment Day that led to Rhea Ripley attacking him on several occasions.
After being frustrated with his dad, Dominik turned on Rey at Clash At The Castle 2024 and soon started an on-screen relationship. Affectionately calling her "Mami," "Dirty Dom" and Ripley soon became the power couple of WWE over the next two years.
Dominik and Rhea's relationship would eventually end after Ripley's rivalry with Liv Morgan reached a fever pitch and put Mysterio in the middle of things.
Liv Morgan (2024-present)
With Rhea Ripley getting sidelined with a shoulder injury, Liv Morgan continued her "Revenge Tour" by starting to seduce her rival's on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio on a weekly basis.
This came to a head when Ripley returned to television in July 2024. To culminate this feud, Rhea faced Liv for the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2024. While Mysterio arrived in Ripley's corner, he would be instrumental in Morgan picking up the win to retain her title. Post match, "Dirty Dom" solidified his betrayal of Rhea and kissed Liv.
Over the past year, Dominik and Liv have become the premier on-screen couple in WWE as part of The Judgment Day.
Marie Juliette's reaction to Dominik Mysterio's WWE on-screen relationships
In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dominik Mysterio explained how his wife Marie Juliette feels about his WWE on-screen romances.
"She's cool with it, surprisingly. She's honestly been super cool. She's my ride-or-die. We've been together since we were 14. So as long as I let her know, 'Hey, this is what's going to go down,' she's like 'Alright, cool.' She honestly never gives me a hard time."
Reflecting on the way he contacts his wife after his intimate moments with both Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on WWE TV, Dominik stated that he always reaches out to make sure they are all good.
"I've said it before, but when Rhea licked me that one time, and even after the kiss with Liv, I always text her after a match or anything like, 'Hey, honey, just finished. All good, all safe,' just so she knows."
"Usually she'll always text me back [saying] 'Oh, okay, good, see you soon. Love you,' whatever ... She's my rock. She makes me a better person, so the fact that she's able to still put up with all of this and deal with the craziness of all of what I do, I'm truly a blessed man."
