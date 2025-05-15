Dominik Mysterio Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Childhood WWE Appearance And What He Spent It On
Dominik Mysterio has now revealed how much he was paid for a WWE appearance as a child — and what he spent his earnings on. Or at least, what his parents let him spend it on.
The current WWE Intercontinental Champion appeared this week on the Intoxicados Podcast to discuss WrestleMania, facing Penta, Eddie Guerrero and more. During the podcast, Daddy Dom was asked about what he was paid for his childhood WWE appearances, with The Judgement Day member candidly saying:
“I got paid, I’ll tell you exactly how much I got paid. I got paid, as a kid, five grand. That was just for one of the events. And I remember my parents told me, because normally they wouldn’t tell me, they would just tell me they put it to the side ... They said, ‘You got paid five grand.’- Dominik
Mysterio continued, revealing that he spent about $300-400 of it on a bike and toys.
‘Cool, let’s go to Toys R Us.’ I go to Toys R Us. I get myself a bike. I’ve always been into universal monsters, so they had these Frankenstein heads. ‘Yeah, let me get a couple of those.’ It totaled out to 400 bucks, maybe 300, if that. As soon as we got home, I’m like, ‘Can we go to Target?’ My mom goes, ‘That’s it. That’s all your money.’
Mysterio first appeared as a child on WWE TV back in 2003, watching his father, Rey Mysterio, win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. He would appear a handful of more times over the years, but perhaps none more notable than for the famous storyline that involved Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero facing off in a ladder match at SummerSlam for custody of him.
