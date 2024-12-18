Athena Doesn't Want to Leave ROH 'High & Dry' But Teases Potential Shift to AEW TV
Athena loves that wrestling fans want to see more of her in All Elite Wrestling and that move may not be too far off into the distant future.
The reigning Ring of Honor Women's Champion has now surpassed two years with that belt around her waist, but unlike many of the other title holders in ROH during that time frame, she has not been featured prominently on AEW programming.
The decision to book someone as talented as Athena predominantly on Thursday nights has drawn a fair amount of criticism as her forever reign has dragged on for... well, forever up to this point. NXT Commentator Booker T recently questioned the usage of one of his former students since she signed with AEW back in the spring of 2022.
In a new conversation with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture, Athena says she's always wanted to do more on Dynamite, Rampage and Collision and she's been open about those desires to company CEO Tony Khan.
“Let me say that first and foremost, those conversations have been had and there is a time period where that's gonna happen. It's changed a lot. I will say that, but it's still happening.”
The long awaited transition to AEW television could be happening sooner, rather than later as Athena told Salcedo that the time is approaching for her to make a bigger impact than what she has already over these past couple of years.
When will that time be exactly is anyone's guess, but until then, she's enjoying her time as the star attraction in Ring of Honor.
“I love the fact that the anticipation is killing people. Where it's like, ‘Why is Athena there and not here?’ I said, because Athena has her own damn show minions! That’s why. Athena runs ROH.”
The self proclaimed overlord of her precious minions said that when she was coming up in the business it was the likes Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, Samoa Joe, Adam Cole and AJ Styles who were at the top of the card in ROH. Now, with respect to the phenomenal one, it's Athena's face that runs the place.
“This is my show, it's my brand. And it's something that when I was young on the independent scene, that's the place I wanted to work. And I managed to earn a spot on the Ring of Honor roster. So like… this is roots for me, right? And I don't want to leave Ring of Honor high and dry. Not even a little bit.”
Athena will defend her ROH Women's Championship this Friday December 20 at Final Battle against Billie Starkz. A match that she confirmed to Salcedo will main event the festivities at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Booker T Comments On Chelsea Green Becoming The First-Ever Women's United States Champion In WWE
WWE NXT SPOILERS [12/24/24]: Stephanie Vaquer vs Cora Jade, New Champion Crowned & More
WWE Rumors: CM Punk WrestleMania 41 Plans Could Turn World Title Scene Upside Down