Booker T Comments On Chelsea Green Becoming The First-Ever Women's United States Champion In WWE
Booker T says that the work ethic of Chelsea Green is what led to her becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion in WWE.
During the Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T commented in-depth about Chelsea Green winning that new championship for the first time and said that her road to the title should be copied by others in the company.
"She deserves it," Booker T said of Green winning the Women's United States Championship. "That goes back to that saying that my brother told me a long time ago. He said 'just do the job to the best of your ability until something else comes along,' and that's what Chelsea's been doing. She's just been going out and doing the job every single night to the best of her ability. Win or lose, it hasn't been about that. It's been about her going out and performing at the highest level she possibly could every single night and if everybody adopted that same sentiment, man I'm going tell you, they will put themselves in a better place."
Green defeated Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend in what was the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever Women's United States Champion. Green beat Bayley in the semifinals to advance into the match against Michin.
Saturday Night's Main Event returned for the first time since 2009 over the weekend. The show was headlined by Cody Rhodes defeating Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.
