Booker T Questions The Use of Athena; Whether AEW Needs Change Amid Ratings Decline
Athena's forever reign as Ring of Honor Women's Champion has hit 728 days and counting, but one of the more prominent voices in professional wrestling is wondering why AEW has not been able to capitalize on her talents more than they already have.
During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast, NXT Commentator Booker T engaged in a conversation about All Elite Wrestling's current ratings funk with co-host Brad Gilmore. The WWE Hall of Famer suggested a simplification of the on-screen product could be needed.
Instead of devoting time to events like the Wrestle Dynasty International Women's Cup tournament, which features outside competitors from CMLL and Stardom, Booker T believes Tony Khan should showcase his own talent more - and in a meaningful way.
"You look at people like Athena," Booker T said. "I could be wrong, but I would imagine Athena would fit right in to that AEW Women's roster. I mean, she's just as good or better than any body on that damn roster. But you wanna stick her in a box and put her in ROH. I don't know. I don't know what Tony Khan's concepts are, but if I saw that ratings drop that low, I would be thinking about getting some help or shutting it down. One of the two. I could be wrong."
AEW Signs Multi-Year Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery
As a product of Reality of Wrestling down in Houston, Booker T is naturally going to stand up for his former student, but any bias aside, there's a contingent of wrestling fans and analysts who agree with his assessment.
Athena made her AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2022 to begin a TBS Championship program with Jade Cargill. Following her loss to Cargill at All Out that year, Athena began the steady transition of becoming a Ring of Honor mainstay.
The Minion Overlord captured the ROH Women's Championship at Final Battle nearly two years ago to the day, but unlike other Ring of Honor Champions, Athena has not seen significant AEW screen time throughout her record breaking reign.
Athena's last appearance for AEW came at Battle of the Belts X in April when she defeated Red Velvet in a ROH Women's Championship match. She has not wrestled on AEW Dynamite since October 5, 2022.
Shockingly, Athena has only wrestled on AEW's flagship show four times since joining the company.
