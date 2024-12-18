Could Rumored CM Punk WrestleMania 41 Plans Turn the World Title Scene Upside Down?
Just weeks remain until WWE hops on the road to WrestleMania 41, but not much is currently known about the card for next year's 'Showcase of the Immortals'. At least nothing concrete.
A major belief at present time is that CM Punk will have a major role in Las Vegas, after he was forced to sit on the sidelines at WrestleMania XL due to a triceps injury.
We all know that Punk is eyeing Championship gold and he has a favor from a friend in high places that could earn him that opportunity any time he sees fit. He also has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins that may or may not be settled by the time the Raw premiere on Netflix comes to a close.
During the latest episode of Backstage Q&A with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter, insider X account WrestleVotes claimed that a number of marquee matches for Punk have been bantered about amongst members of the WWE creative team.
“I’ve heard so many things on Punk, especially as of late with the Roman stuff being thrown in there. But the one main factor that I’ve heard almost all year is they want him to be involved in a world title match."
If Punk were to challenge for a World Championship at Allegiant Stadium, he would presently have two options for opponents. One of them being the man he celebrated with in the ring at the close of WrestleMania XL in Cody Rhodes.
“I don’t know how the puzzle pieces are going to fit but they want [Punk] at the top," WrestleVotes said. "I don’t think it’ll be with Cody, so that’s one title match out the window."
It's long been the belief that Rhodes would be walking into Las Vegas as the WWE Champion. A potential date with The Rock, depending on his availability, or a rubber match against Roman Reigns being the most highly speculated main event contests.
Rhodes vs. CM Punk would certainly be worthy of headlining a WrestleMania marquee, but if challenging for the WWE Championship is not in the cards for Punk, then him being involved in World Heavyweight Championship match is the only other play.
“Does he fit into the other one? I’m going to say yes at this point," WrestleVotes said before raising questions about Punk's would be opponent. "I don’t think it’ll be Gunther... that’s the thing.”
Important to note that last bit sounds more like speculation than an actual report, but the thought is intriguing.
The WWE transfer window being open creates a number of intriguing options, but who makes the most sense? And what's left for Gunther at WrestleMania 41 if he's not the World Heavyweight Champion?
For all of the obvious reasons, Roman Reigns needs to be the guy. The seeds were already sown for a future Punk vs. Reigns match up during Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk could use his favor from Paul Heyman to secure a World Title Match at the Royal Rumble and defeat Gunther to win the gold there. Reigns could then win the Men's Rumble Match to put both men on a collision course.
WrestleVotes said nothing about Punk being the challenger at WrestleMania 41.
As for Gunther, if he's not the Champion, it would make sense to go ahead and book Goldberg's retirement match in Las Vegas. It's certainly shaping up to be an interesting build, regardless how the card ultimately shakes out.
