Ciclón Ramirez Dies At Age 64 Due To Heart Attack

Former CMLL World Welterweight Champion, Ciclon Ramirez, has died. He was 64.

The news of Ramirez's death was posted on Facebook. Record is reporting that he died of a heart attack on Tuesday.

Pedimos comprensión en estos momentos para sus seres queridos, el buen Celso ya descansa en Paz 🙏

Posted by Ciclón Ramírez on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Ramirez began his career in 1985 and had his last match last August. He was a mainstay for CMLL, but also worked for promotions like AAA, IWRG, and others. Ramirez was also a former Mexican National Lightweight and Welterweight Champion for CMLL.

According to Fightful, Ramirez had his last match on August 30 of last year. He tagged with El Hijo del Fishman & Mascara Sagrada NG to face Hijo del Pirata Morgan, Pirata Morgan, and Emperador Azteca in a Trios Match.

