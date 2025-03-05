Rhea Ripley's Rumored WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans After Title Loss To Iyo Sky
A new report has hinted at WWE's potential plans for Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.
IYO SKY defeated Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship on this week's Raw, and according to WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda's Backstage Pass, the former champion may have an opportunity to regain her title in a Triple Threat Match against IYO and Bianca Belair in Las Vegas:
“The anticipation is that the match will turn into a three-way at WrestleMania. That’s what I heard today. Fully expect for that match to turn into a triple threat match by the time we get to Las Vegas. That’s what I was told. If the spice isn’t there between Bianca and IYO, don’t worry, it’s going to shape out to be a little different.”- WrestleVotes (Sportskeeda Q&A)
Belair was sitting ringside for Ripley's loss on Raw, with the two superstars interacting on the outside. Ripley expressed her displeasure with Belair rooting for IYO to return to the ring, which led to Belair shoving her.
However, referee Jessika Carr allowed the match to continue, and IYO eventually scored the victory.
In an exclusive interview with Jackie Redmond after Raw, Ripley noted that she "should have known better" and "should have known not to take her eye off the ball."
As it stands, however, Belair is set to face IYO Sky for the Women's World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41.
