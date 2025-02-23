Miro Wrestles First Match Since AEW Exit
Former AEW TNT Champion Miro wrestled his first match in over a year on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.
Miro, who also previously wrestled for WWE as Rusev, worked the event for Qatar Pro Wrestling. The man across the ring from him was no stranger, as Miro wrestled former WWE Royal Rumble winner Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio).
Miro's return for QPW will be available to stream on FiteTV on March 2nd.
Earlier this month, AEW and Miro mutually agreed to end their five year relationship. He had not wrestled since the December 30, 2023 Worlds End PPV event. At that show, Miro defeated Andrade El Idolo, another performer who has since left AEW.
There had reportedly been creative disagreement between the two sides for years, which prevented Miro from being used as part of the AEW roster for any consistent amount of time after 2021.
Many in the industry expect Miro to end up back in WWE at some point in the not-so-distant future. Miro was a 3-time WWE United States Champion during his previous run with the company (2010-2020).
