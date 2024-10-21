Donald Trump Makes Surprising Admission About Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson In Interview With The Undertaker
Former President Donald Trump, who twice hosted WrestleMania in Atlantic City, sat down with The Undertaker for an episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. Trump spoke about the election, his love for wrestling, and most importantly, his thoughts on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
“You know he was great. I never thought he liked me," Trump said. "I felt badly because I think he’s a terrific guy. When I was shot, you may have heard about it, Rock called Dana White and said ‘I want to have his number. What he did is sort of incredible.’ He considered it bravery. It was very nice actually, The Rock. You might mention that I said that.”
In September, Patrick Bet David interviewed The Rock in front of a live audience. Of the topics they discussed, Johnson told a Trump story and sympathized with the former President following an assassination attempt that narrowly missed.
Whether you love Donald, don’t love Donald, it doesn’t matter. They tried to assassinate him. There’s no room for that. Despite it being who we were in that moment, I still believe in my core that is not who we are as a country. So him standing up at that moment, we wanted to see that.- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
The last time we saw The Undertaker in a WWE ring, he choke-slammed the soul out of The Rock during WrestleMania's night 2 main event in Philadelphia.
