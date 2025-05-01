Adam Copeland Reveals When He Will Retire From Wrestling
Adam Copeland has already undergone one retirement in his career. And now, 14 years on from his premature departure from in-ring action in 2011, the former AEW TNT Champion has revealed when his permanent retirement will arrive.
The Artist Formerly Known as Edge was first forced to call it a day in 2011 due to cervical spinal stenosis. His last match up to that point had been a successful World Heavyweight Championship defense in the opening match of WrestleMania 27 against Alberto Del Rio.
Now 18 months into being All Elite, Copeland knows that his next final match is not far away, as he confirmed during a recent appearance on First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo.
"The schedules are far better now than they used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off the over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there's absolutely no way because the recovery just takes too long now. So, I realize now I'm 51 years old. I figure I got 'til maybe 53, the end of this contract and then I think it's probably time to call it a day and just get out while I can still limp away and then lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after."- Adam Copeland
Elsewhere in the interview, Copeland also admitted the brutal reality of coping with the wear and tear on his 51-year-old body, revealing it now takes him a week to walk straight after a match.
The former WWE Champion was last seen on AEW television being destroyed by former friends FTR after they failed to win the Trios Titles together.
