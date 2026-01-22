Becky Lynch’s Opponent For WWE WrestleMania 42 Reportedly "Locked In"

Who will Becky Lynch face at WWE WrestleMania 42?

It has been a noteworthy start to 2026 for ‘The Man,’ who defeated Maxxine Dupri on the Raw on Netflix anniversary show on January 5 to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Lynch won the rematch between the two on this week’s Raw, thanks to an unlikely assist from Natalya.

However, the champ must now turn her to focus to the future, and it appears that WWE is setting up a huge match for the biggest show of the year,

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Lynch is set to face AJ Lee at WrestleMania 42 in what is considered to be one of the more “locked in” matches on the card.

The report states that while there have been a host of creative shifts on the road to WrestleMania, this particular match has been in the works for “quite some time.”

Lee made her highly anticipated return to WWE last September after a decade away from the company.

She teamed with CM Punk to defeat Lynch and Seth Rollins at the Wrestlepalooza PLE, and would go on to play a role in Dupri defeating Lynch for the title back in November.

Lee also got the better of Lynch in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, forcing her rival to tap out to give the team of Lee, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss the victory.

This would be Lee’s first one-on-one match since her return.

Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee Is A WrestleMania-Worthy Match

AJ Lee | WWE

It should come as no surprise that WWE decided to hold this match off until WrestleMania.

Lee coming back to the company was one of the biggest moments of 2025 in professional wrestling, and she now has two wins over Lynch to her credit.

While neither have been announce for the match, it seems realistic that the two women could also reignite their feud in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match next week, with Lee potentially even gaining the upper hand on Lynch yet again.

However, defeating the greatest women’s wrestler of all time in a singles match will prove to be a difficult challenge. And it’s not just us saying that.

Lynch is doing perhaps the best work of her career right now, and her confidence is growing after the successful title defense on Raw.

This is one of the top-drawing matches on the board for WWE at this point, and it should be quite a spectacle when they step into the ring.

