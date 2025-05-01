Hulk Hogan Reveals What He Thinks Of AEW And Tony Khan
While it's unlikely we'll ever see Hulk Hogan step foot in an AEW ring, that doesn't mean the WWE Hall of Famer Hogan isn't paying attention to what's happening in the company.
AEW founder Tony Khan posted back in 2020 Hogan and his ex-wife Linda were not welcome at AEW show (though in light of recent events, it's unlikely they would show up anywhere together). Those comments, however, don't appear to have prevented Hogan from checking out the promotion.
Hogan spoke with Forbes to promote the launch of his new freestyle wrestling promotion alongside Eric Bischoff and Izzy Martinez. In it, he was asked about AEW Dynamite passing WCW Nitro as the longest-tenured wrestling show on TBS or TNT, and his thoughts on AEW as a whole.
Hogan would go on to offer praise for what the company has accomplished.
"Well, I don’t know Tony Khan, I got nothing but respect for what he's done, and how he's pushed and created opportunities for these guys. And you can get hooked into some of those storylines," Hogan said.
"I started watching some of those girls grind out there, and I've never seen people work so hard in my life. Some of the girls, phew, some of bloodbaths and some of the stuff I've seen is kind of really cool stuff. But I like the grit and the real aggressive stuff. But yeah, nothing but respect for Tony Khan," he would add.
Later in the interview, Hogan would reveal who his favorite women's wrestler in AEW was.
Hogan's co-promoter Bischoff has been less complimentary in the past of Khan, but offered kudos over the accomplishment recently as well.
