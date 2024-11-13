Italian Soccer Club Genoa CFC Taps In The Undertaker To Help Drop Its Third Jersey
The Undertaker must be pretty popular amongst soccer fans.
Back in February, The Phenom made a shock appearance at the Saudi Pro League finale between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr and Al Hilal, where he revealed the championship trophy before kickoff.
Now, Taker is back in the soccer spotlight, this time for Italian Serie A club Genoa CFC.
The WWE Hall of Famer helped the club drop their new third jersey, appearing in both a teaser video and pictures modeling the jersey in posts across their social media accounts.
In a statement released by the club, they said (translated from Italian):
The entertainment, music, artists and sports genre is enriched with the wrestling champion Undertaker. He is in the Olympus of ring legends in a beloved and transgenerational sport. The photos with the third Genoa uniform, worn by Mark William Calaway, real name in the registry office with stars and stripes, are going around the world with the firepower of social media and millions of views. A few months ago it was the singer and actress Rita Ora who conveyed her beauty and the charm of the commemorative jersey, made for the 130 years of the oldest football club in Italy.
Genoa CFC is Italy's oldest existing soccer club. Established in 1893, the club has won the Italian Serie A a total of nine times, with the most recent occurring back in 1923-24.
