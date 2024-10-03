The Undertaker Gave Dave Bautista The Best Financial Advice He Ever Got
Earlier this week, Dave Bautista appeared on an episode of The School of Hard Knockz. In the video posted on Instagram, Bautista reveals the best financial advice he ever got was from WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker.
Financial advice, the best advice I ever got, which I always offer to, especially to, like, professional athletes because a lot professional athletes grow up not really having much, so when you get all this money dumped on you, you just want to buy everything you can afford.
He then reveals The Undertaker's advice.
The best advice I ever got was actually from The Undertaker, another wrestler. He said "Always live beneath your means."
I learned that the hard way. I learned that the hard way. I came out of wrestling I literally lost everything. My house got foreclosed on. But I had a second opportunity to be successful in the film industry. Now that money in the bank means more to me than something that I don't really need. Like I don't need a Bugatti.
The Undertaker. Financial Guru?
