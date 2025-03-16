Mercedes Mone Issues First Public Comments On House Of Glory Debut
If it's up to Mercedes Mone, wrestling for House of Glory won't just be a one time thing.
Mone took to Twitter and issued her first public comments on her debut HOG match against former NXT Women's Champion, Indi Hartwell. Mone said she's looking forward to returning.
"Thank you House of Glory Wrestling," Mone wrote. "I can't wait to come back and do it again."
Mone also revealed that she met fans at the event for 6 hours before wrestling her match.
This was Mone's first appearance for House of Glory and a rare independent wrestling date. Mone is the current TBS Champion in AEW and is scheduled to defend that championship on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite against Billie Starkz.
Mone was successful in retaining her title against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution last weekend. During that match, Starkz was shown taking notes from a suite. Now, the two will go one on one for the first time ever.
Indi Hartwell has been away from wrestling since being released from WWE late last year. She was drafted the main roster in the 2024 WWE Draft, but is best known for working alongside Dexter Lumis in The Way faction with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in the early days of NXT 2.0
