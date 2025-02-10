AEW News: Miro Departs Company, Ricky Starks Removed From Roster Page
Former TNT Champion Miro reportedly requested his release from AEW back in September, and after months of negotiations, he and the company are now apparently on the same page when it comes to his exit from All Elite Wrestling.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Monday afternoon that both parties have come to a mutual agreement on his departure, but no details have been disclosed.
Miro has wrestled less than 10 matches for AEW dating back to All Out 2022. He signed a 4-year contract extension during the spring of that year, but creative differences between Miro and AEW have reportedly plagued their working relationship ever since.
The Redeemer sat out all of 2024, having last wrestled at Worlds End 2023 against Andrade.
There's been no official update on the status of Ricky Starks at this time, but he has now been removed from the AEW roster page. While not an outright confirmation, it's usually a sign that a wrestler is no longer with the company. As was the case just this morning with Malakai Black.
Starks is another talent who has reportedly requested his release from the company within the past year, but it was not initially granted by Tony Khan. Things may have changed, but again, there are no reports as to such as of this writing.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Grand Slam Australia Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Status Update On Trish Stratus Following WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE Files 12 New Ring Name Trademarks, Jordynne Grace Reacts
Harley Cameron Talks 'Tenacious' Musical Influence Ahead of AEW Collision Halftime Concert [Exclusive]