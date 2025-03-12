Paul Walter Hauser Joins MLW As Executive Producer
Emmy Award winner, Paul Walter Hauser, is the Executive Producer of MLW.
Deadline is reporting that Hauser will join the company in an official capacity as Executive Producer and will "play a major role in shaping the creative and business direction of MLW as well as boosting its promotional reach across media platforms and driving new content initiatives."
The Deadline report also revealed that MLW would be signing with Hauser's management company, Artists First. That company will help MLW secure distribution and licensing deals.
MORE: Emmy Winner Paul Walter Hauser Says He's Given Acting Advice To Two WWE Superstars [Exclusive]
Hauser commented on the new MLW move and said:
“I’ve been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, and MLW represents everything I love about the sport— hard-hitting action, compelling characters, and innovative storytelling,” Hauser said. “I’m thrilled to join MLW as an Executive Producer and look forward to working alongside the team to bring fans the best possible experience.”- Paul Walter Hauser
Court Bauer, MLW founder and CEO said:
“Bringing Paul Walter Hauser on board as Executive Producer and teaming up with Artists First marks a major milestone for MLW,” said Court Bauer, MLW Founder and CEO. “Paul’s passion and creative insight, combined with the industry-leading expertise of Artists First, will propel MLW to new heights and expand our presence across multiple platforms.”- Court Bauer
Hauser will continue his role as a professional wrestler even with his added responsibilities. Hauser is scheduled to compete at the MLW Battle Riot event in April. Hauser spoke to The Takedown On SI in an exclusive interview and talked about his involvement in that match.
