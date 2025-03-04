Exclusive: Paul Walter Hauser Is Humbled By Pro Wrestling, Plans To Stick Around A Long Time
Paul Walter Hauser is an Emmy award winning actor, but has a full-fledged pro wrestling career to manage as well these days. Despite his heavy work load, the Major League Wrestling star has no plans to leave the ring behind.
"For the people that don't like me wrestling and want me to go away, for all the journalists that are saying his time is up, you've done the David Arquette thing, you're done? I just want you to know I'm not going anywhere," Hauser told The Takedown on SI in an exclusive interview. "Deal with it."
It's clear when talking to Hauser that he is incredibly passionate and grateful for the time he gets to spend in a wrestling ring. He also says it's humbling because it brings him back to his early days as an actor.
"There's more sort of grassroots promotion in wrestling where the onus is on you to create merchandise, collaborate on Instagram pages, and to shoot a promo that ends up playing at a 1200 seat arena to promote the next month's show," Hauser said of pro wrestling compared to acting.
"I've had to do more of that and be more of a self starter and kind of go back to square one, whereas in acting, they kind of do it for you. A PR team is setting all that up and they're creating their own posters and doing all their own stuff for you.
"In acting, you walk in the room for an audition or a meeting and they kind of know within 90 seconds to three minutes whether you're the person or not for the job. Wrestling, it's more like maybe they have preconceived notions about you as a heavyweight and then they see you doing a butterfly suplex off the top rope going through a table full of thumbtacks and hitting a Russian Leg Sweep.
"Suddenly they're like, you know, I think I might try to book you. And it's like, you can really compete for your next job in wrestling. It's all about how much you put into it and how creative you can get ... It humbles you and it's fun. It really it makes you feel like you're part of this cool team effort in a way. I don't know that I've felt that every time I step into a movie or TV show."
Hauser has more experience acting than he does wrestling, so he's able to use a lot of those acting skills and instincts in the ring. He's even shared some of his acting advice with the biggest names in pro wrestling. Still, his time watching wrestling is what gave him the best foundation to work.
"I think it's you've logged so many hours of watching wrestling for 30 years that it's like some things are weirdly instinctual and you don't have to think about them," Hauser said about using acting skills and viewing pro wrestling to help him wrestle matches. "And then other things, it's really helpful to stay in the moment.
"You know, I've had a lot of guys as far as the craft goes, tell me, remember my objective as your opponent too. When you're wrestling somebody, if you're really, really comfortable, and you're not covering up, or you're not on the offense or defense, and you're just chilling, people see that and it doesn't make sense.
"Sami Callahan has been really, really kind in bringing me under his wing. I think he's complimented me once in the six times I've worked with him. Everything is always like he's more of a coach and he's more about quality control. I appreciate that. He's not trying to butter me up. He's trying to smarten me up.
Mike Bailey has been incredibly helpful. I got to tag with him against Rich Swann and Matt Palmer. And then guys like Cardona too. Matt Cardona, you know, he can pretend he hates me all he wants, but he's actually been very, very giving in smartening me up to the business end of it too -- the merch and the travel and the health and wellness. It's really been great."
Hauser is going to attempt to win the MLW World Championship inside of the Battle Riot on April 5. It'll be his second time competing in a Battle Riot battle royal and plans on using his match experience to win the match and the world title.
"You have to have a panoramic view of the ring, because I got too comfortable a couple times and Mr. Thomas gave me a chop on my chest that I still feel a year later," Hauser said of his strategy and experience with Battle Riot.
"And you know, Suzuki got me in a choke hold at one point and tried to break my wrist. I was just like, good god, I really gotta be on my game and be prepared when I enter the Battle Riot this year. I'll be about 20 pounds down from where I was last year. I'll be from 260 to 240 and that'll be helpful and influential for my cardio and my strength.
"The crazy thing about this year is the fact that the title is on the line in the actual bout. Ordinarily, you win a battle riot, you get a title shot. This is the title on the line. So, I think I have a better shot than I would if I was doing a singles competition with Matt Riddle (the MLW World Champion). I definitely feel good about that. I don't think I could win a singles battle with Matt Riddle, but maybe I can dump the right guy over the ropes when he's not paying attention."
What's the end game for Hauser and professional wrestling? A final goal? He's not thinking about that and is enjoying the journey rather than focusing on the conclusion.
"I have a note in my phone that says "wrestling dream," "bucket list," or whatever. Things I write down because it's fun and it would be cool if it worked out or happened," Hauser said of the goals he has in pro wrestling.
"But, it's not about the conclusion right now. I'm really enjoying the journey and trying to stay present. And it's not about the match after the match after the match. It's how do I make this one match, whether it's with a Ziggy Dice or a Matt Cardona or a Frankie Kazarian or another actor/comedian who does a wrestling match -- whoever it is, I have to try to figure out a way to make it great and to push myself. I'm hyper focused on that.
"But, I mean, I have the bucket list like wrestling in Michigan. That's my home state. I'd love to do a show in Michigan. I'd love to put on a show in my hometown of Saginaw, Michigan, produce my own theme music, and do an interview with Ariel Helwani. There's just silly stuff and serious stuff that I'd love to do. And more than anything, I just want to work with the greats and learn from them. So there are guys that probably don't have more than five or six years left. I'm dying to work with a Dustin Rhodes, Minoru Suzuki, Jeff Jarrett, or an Eric Young. So, hopefully I'll get to do that.
MLW Battle Riot VII will air on YouTube for free on April 5 from inside the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Hauser will join Paul London and 38 other MLW stars in the match with the MLW World Championship on the line.
