Pro Wrestling NOAH Teases Debut For WWE Star
Pro Wrestling NOAH has teased WWE star, Omos, as a mystery talent for their New Year's show on January 1st.
NOAH teased the news with a social media post early on Thursday morning. There isn't any indication at this time as to what Omos specifically will do on the show. However, rumors indicate he may be partners with Jack Morris in a world tag team championship match.
Pro Wrestling NOAH has a working partnership with WWE that will see Shinsuke Nakamura work with the company on the same New Year's show. NXT stars Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights have both worked for NOAH as well.
Omos last competed in a WWE match during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the Smackdown before WrestleMania 40. The biggest match of Omos' career was a WrestleMania match against Brock Lesnar. Omos was unsuccessful in the bout, but it marked his first major singles match on WWE's biggest weekend of the year.
Omos signed with WWE in 2019. He won the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37, teaming with AJ Styles to take down The New Day. Omos was managed by MVP. Eventually, the two feuded with the other, which led to a WrestleMania match between Omos and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 38.
